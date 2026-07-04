14,750 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,750 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50-day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In related news, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $896,414.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,201,635.55. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,075.12. This represents a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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