14,800 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $134.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore set a $169.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

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