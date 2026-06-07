1,486 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Acquired by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,486 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,025,591,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 161.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,552,028,000 after purchasing an additional 254,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,909,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,982,225,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,241.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,203.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,281.43.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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