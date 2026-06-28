1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 73,457 Shares of Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,658 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,457 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC's holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Sportradar Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 14,745 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the company's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

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Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $14.85 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $32.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Sportradar Group's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sportradar Group

In other news, Director William Kurtz purchased 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $391,421.63. This trade represents a 36.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carsten Koerl purchased 143,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,891,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,278,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,141,538.56. This trade represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of articles.

No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of articles. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Hagens Berman, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Bronstein Gewirtz, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, and others, issued investor alerts related to the same class-action case, increasing visibility around the litigation. Article Title

Several law firms, including Hagens Berman, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Bronstein Gewirtz, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, and others, issued investor alerts related to the same class-action case, increasing visibility around the litigation. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in reported shares short, though the stock remains heavily influenced by recent controversy and investor uncertainty.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in reported shares short, though the stock remains heavily influenced by recent controversy and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The class-action lawsuits and investigations center on claims that Sportradar made false or misleading statements, which could create legal costs, management distraction, and reputational damage. Article Title

The class-action lawsuits and investigations center on claims that Sportradar made false or misleading statements, which could create legal costs, management distraction, and reputational damage. Negative Sentiment: The stock previously suffered a sharp drop after Muddy Waters Research and Callisto Research alleged that Sportradar’s business model and revenue sources were tied to illegal gambling activity, fueling the current selloff and ongoing investor concern. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRAD

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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