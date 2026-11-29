Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 757 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $398.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.29, a PEG ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Investors following TSLA have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises More Cars, Less Money as Its Dallas Zone Grows

A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Tesla Rallies Amid SpaceX Merger Speculation: Is Its P/E a Warning Sign?

Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Negative Sentiment: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF sold Tesla shares as part of broad portfolio reductions, a potential near-term sentiment headwind, though the sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. What ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF Sold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from a "reduce" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Tesla to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report