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15,032 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
SharkNinja logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AXQ Capital LP disclosed a new fourth-quarter position in SharkNinja, buying 15,032 shares valued at about $1.68 million.
  • SharkNinja reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.09 beating estimates and revenue rising 15.6% year over year to $1.41 billion.
  • Analysts remain constructive on the stock, with eight Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, and an average price target of $150; meanwhile, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares in May.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SharkNinja.

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SharkNinja by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 64.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company's stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. SharkNinja's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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