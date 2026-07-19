15,078 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Bought by Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Article Title

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Article Title

Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports about NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX gaming GPUs, including launch delays, hotspot temperature issues and SEGA collaborations, do not appear to be material drivers for RTX Corporation’s stock and are likely to be a naming coincidence.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $193.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $143.56 and a one year high of $214.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day moving average is $191.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here