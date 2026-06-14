15,169 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,169 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 404,442 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $103,938,000 after buying an additional 89,364 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Burton Enright Welch bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.6%

AMAT opened at $567.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.22 and a 200 day moving average of $352.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $569.95. The firm has a market cap of $450.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,944,800. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total value of $116,370.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,461.60. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,896 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,121. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $502.00 price objective (up from $454.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $483.03.

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Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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