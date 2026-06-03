15,176 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Marble Wealth LLC

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 5.3%

PLTR stock opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here