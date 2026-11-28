Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,652 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 151,978 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Fortinet worth $218,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. NFSG Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $35,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fortinet Stock Up 3.4%

FTNT opened at $139.50 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.55 and a 1-year high of $197.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.50 and a 200-day moving average of $132.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 152.72%. Fortinet's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Whittle sold 2,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $478,377.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,365,586.38. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 161,483 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $20,881,366.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,857,423.32. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 221,304 shares of company stock worth $30,675,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortinet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $150.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc. is a cybersecurity and networking company founded in 2000 by Ken and Michael Xie. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company serves businesses, government agencies and other organizations around the world. Fortinet's products include FortiGate network security appliances and software, powered by its FortiOS operating system. Its offerings also span secure networking, cloud and endpoint security, security operations and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions. The company provides threat-intelligence subscriptions, technical support and other services alongside its products.

See Also

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