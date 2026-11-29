Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,083,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,510 shares of the company's stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 56,067 shares of the company's stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $172.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $174.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. DZ Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Freedom Broker raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here's some of the latest news about PG:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 38,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $6,311,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,877,925. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $5,708,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,033,718.19. This trade represents a 38.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,379 shares of company stock worth $31,761,641. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is a global consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets products for everyday use. Its portfolio includes household names such as Tide, Pampers, Gillette, Olay, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B and Charmin. P&G's businesses span beauty, grooming, health care, fabric and home care, and baby, feminine and family care. Its products are sold in markets around the world through a range of retail and e-commerce channels. Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, the company began as a soap and candle business and grew into an international consumer products manufacturer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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