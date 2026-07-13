1,537 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,537 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.0%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $781.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $845.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $776.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.00 and a 52 week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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