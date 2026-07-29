153,926 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Charter Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $160.00 to $101.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average of $182.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.55 and a 12 month high of $298.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $0.68. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 69,633 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $10,058,486.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $573,177.60. This represents a 94.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mauricio Ramos bought 9,929 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.93 per share, with a total value of $1,399,293.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,721,217.37. This represents a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

See Also

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