Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,543,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,643,000. Zai Lab accounts for approximately 1.4% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.23% of Zai Lab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $79,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $211,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zai Lab from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zai Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZLAB

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.77. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 44.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In related news, Director Richard Gaynor bought 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $33,389.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 81,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,628.35. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company's stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for patients with serious diseases. Its research and development programs focus on oncology, immunology, neuroscience and infectious diseases. Founded in 2014 by biopharmaceutical executive Samantha Du, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and operates in China and the United States. It advances its own drug candidates and works with international partners to develop and bring therapies to market. Zai Lab's portfolio includes medicines and development programs for cancers and other conditions, including therapies introduced through licensing and collaboration agreements.

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