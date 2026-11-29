Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 154,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,438,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16,530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 27,607 shares of the company's stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,470,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,578,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,931,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 99,742 shares of the company's stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073,176 shares of the company's stock worth $266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 227,589 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7%

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 350.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $127.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard Deluca sold 58,185 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $8,611,961.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 112,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,718,469.55. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and animal-health products. The company is known as MSD in markets outside the United States and Canada. Its human-health business focuses on areas including oncology, infectious diseases, vaccines, cardiometabolic conditions and immunology. Products include Keytruda, an oncology medicine, and Gardasil, a vaccine against certain types of human papillomavirus.

See Also

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