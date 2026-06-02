15,499 Shares in Roku, Inc. $ROKU Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 20,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,611,205.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,168,755. The trade was a 94.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $1,413,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,386.45. This trade represents a 14.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 681,358 shares of company stock valued at $75,642,627 in the last 90 days. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $133.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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