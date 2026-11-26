State Street Corp decreased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,550,937 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.18% of Onto Innovation worth $479,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $844,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $64,304,000 after buying an additional 23,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Freedom Broker decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $410.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Onto Innovation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $352.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ONTO opened at $172.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $386.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $409.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,600. This represents a 15.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation develops process-control and inspection solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing. Its products include metrology and inspection systems, lithography equipment, and software that help manufacturers monitor production processes and identify defects. The company serves producers of semiconductor devices, advanced packaging, and specialty components. Its technologies support applications ranging from traditional wafer fabrication to newer packaging methods used in complex chips.

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