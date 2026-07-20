155,804 Shares in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,804 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,373,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.09% of Aercap as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aercap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aercap in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aercap by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aercap Price Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $146.94 on Monday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.14.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on AER

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

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