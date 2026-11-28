Pangea Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,640 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $11,342,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 7.7% of Pangea Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Tenzing Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 594 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 27,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.44, for a total transaction of $21,359,386.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total value of $2,002,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,875,854.26. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. Insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. CICC Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $773.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $763.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $886.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

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Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of META opened at $629.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $779.82. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $671.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

More Meta Platforms News

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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