158,980 Shares in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK Bought by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 158,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,502,000. Birkenstock accounts for approximately 1.5% of Exane Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management owned 0.09% of Birkenstock as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Birkenstock by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,345 shares of the company's stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 127,845 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Birkenstock by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,754 shares of the company's stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 2.5% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,089,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,542,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,391,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 20.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. New Street Research set a $47.00 price objective on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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