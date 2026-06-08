1,595 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Bought by Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $8,893,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $904.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.26 and a fifty-two week high of $946.83. The stock's 50-day moving average is $831.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.57. The firm has a market cap of $416.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $933.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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