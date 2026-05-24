161,045 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Acquired by Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,045 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $37,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:UNP opened at $265.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $276.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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