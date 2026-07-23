161,100 Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Bought by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000. Life Time Group comprises 1.0% of Militia Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Life Time Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,721,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Life Time Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,295,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,447,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,643,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,651,000 after buying an additional 143,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company's 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,985,369.18. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $157,040,423.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,985,369.18. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock worth $857,228,555. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.67.

View Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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