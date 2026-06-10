1,618 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Acquired by North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5%

LLY opened at $1,143.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $984.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,014.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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