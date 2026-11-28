Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 162,539 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Simon Property Group worth $99,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 21,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Barclays lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $231.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $230.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.78 per share, with a total value of $70,973.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,827.40. This represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,334.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $11,411,850.06. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,668 shares of company stock valued at $338,237. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.6%

SPG opened at $235.27 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.88 and a 52 week high of $238.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.68. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Simon Property Group's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.300-13.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail properties. Its portfolio includes shopping malls, outlet centers and mixed-use destinations, where it leases space to retailers and other businesses. The company's properties are primarily in the United States, with additional interests in retail destinations in other countries through partnerships and investments. Simon also invests in property redevelopment and expansion to enhance its retail and mixed-use locations.

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