16,295 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Purchased by Katamaran Capital LLP

Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 2.1% of Katamaran Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Zacks Research cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $359.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $249.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 155.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 2,244 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $569,055.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,400,641.90. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Dennehy sold 18,398 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $4,512,109.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,154,896. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,557 shares of company stock worth $137,590,774. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: MACOM reported fiscal Q2 revenue of about $289 million, up 22.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.09, both ahead of estimates. MACOM Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MACOM reported fiscal Q2 revenue of about $289 million, up 22.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.09, both ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company’s fiscal Q3 outlook was notably stronger than expected, with revenue guidance of $331 million to $339 million and adjusted EPS guidance of $1.31 to $1.37, reinforcing optimism about accelerating growth. MACOM Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company’s fiscal Q3 outlook was notably stronger than expected, with revenue guidance of $331 million to $339 million and adjusted EPS guidance of $1.31 to $1.37, reinforcing optimism about accelerating growth. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages boosted price targets, including Barclays to $400, Needham to $400, and Truist to $375, which suggests analysts see more upside despite the recent run-up in the stock. Analyst price target updates via Benzinga

Several brokerages boosted price targets, including Barclays to $400, Needham to $400, and Truist to $375, which suggests analysts see more upside despite the recent run-up in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan and Susquehanna also raised targets, but kept neutral ratings, indicating they see fair value near current levels rather than a clear bearish case. Analyst price target updates via Benzinga

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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