163,102 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 163,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $34,256,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $192.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $184.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.96.

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T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several of its earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including FY2026 and FY2027, and kept an Overweight rating with a $260 price target, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power.

KeyCorp raised several of its earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including FY2026 and FY2027, and kept an rating with a price target, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Earlier Wall Street commentary continues to frame T-Mobile as a relatively attractive value stock, which may be helping offset some near-term caution.

Earlier Wall Street commentary continues to frame T-Mobile as a relatively attractive value stock, which may be helping offset some near-term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media reports note that T-Mobile is approaching its upcoming earnings release, with attention on subscriber trends, margins, and guidance rather than any single major new catalyst. Analysts Estimate T-Mobile (TMUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

Analysts and media reports note that T-Mobile is approaching its upcoming earnings release, with attention on subscriber trends, margins, and guidance rather than any single major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its price target to $243 from $263 but maintained a Sector Outperform rating, suggesting only a modest reassessment rather than a bearish shift.

Scotiabank trimmed its price target to from but maintained a rating, suggesting only a modest reassessment rather than a bearish shift. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flags the possibility of an earnings decline in the upcoming report, which could make investors more cautious ahead of results.

Some coverage flags the possibility of an earnings decline in the upcoming report, which could make investors more cautious ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Analyst concerns around competitive pressure, including potential risks from Starlink and spectrum valuation debate, have led to a modest cut in fair value estimates and may be weighing on sentiment. T Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Cut As Starlink Risks Shape Analyst Views

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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