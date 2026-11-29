Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,640 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Key Alphabet News

These are some of the GOOGL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $316.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.73 and a 1-year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $445.00 to $387.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.51.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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