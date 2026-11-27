Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840,062 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,640,065 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $42,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,881,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,281,206,000 after buying an additional 971,588 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,399,601 shares of the company's stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 423,058 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company's stock worth $107,182,000 after buying an additional 338,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,594 shares of the company's stock worth $14,571,000 after buying an additional 261,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 181,696 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

MUFG opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is a Japan-based financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. Formed in 2005 through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings, it operates through businesses including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, asset management, leasing and consumer finance. Its services include deposits, loans, payments, wealth management, corporate finance and capital markets offerings for individuals, businesses and institutional clients.

See Also

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