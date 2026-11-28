Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,319 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 164,086 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises 2.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 1.38% of Clean Harbors worth $225,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $1,516,521,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,570,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 765,172 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $237,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,801,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

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Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $295.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $335.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.45. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.67. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $313.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair cut shares of Clean Harbors from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $365.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.78, for a total value of $1,049,414.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,595,534.62. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karyn Polito acquired 125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.83 per share, with a total value of $39,353.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,657.16. This trade represents a 3.03% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. is a North American provider of environmental and industrial services. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts, the company serves commercial, industrial and government customers across the United States and Canada. Its services include the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, as well as emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and facility maintenance. Clean Harbors also operates through its Safety-Kleen business, which offers parts-cleaning services and collects and re-refines used oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report).

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