State Street Corp reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749,675 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,643,843 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.01% of Mohawk Industries worth $218,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $777,293,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $138,661,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $80,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,750,000 after buying an additional 179,925 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $450,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $349,823.32. This represents a 56.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 45,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $5,818,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,974,091.50. This represents a 36.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,946 shares of company stock worth $16,876,104. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $158.81.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.82 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.63%. Mohawk Industries's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore upgraded Mohawk Industries from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MHK

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a global flooring manufacturer that produces and distributes products for residential and commercial spaces. Its offerings include carpet and rugs, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, hardwood, stone, and resilient flooring such as luxury vinyl tile. The company traces its roots to a carpet mill established in 1878 in Amsterdam, New York. Over time, it expanded beyond carpet through the development of its business and acquisitions, becoming a broad-based flooring supplier.

See Also

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