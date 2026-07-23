164,460 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,460 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of O-I Glass at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 36,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 64.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other news, SVP Randolph L. Burns purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 133,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,246.24. The trade was a 8.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 235,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,132,789.12. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded O-I Glass from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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