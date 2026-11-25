Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,690 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,645,930 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Citigroup were worth $55,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $3,244,602,000. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,275,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,956,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,199,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,701 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1,137.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,840,374 shares of the company's stock worth $257,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,467,857 shares of the company's stock worth $1,745,001,000 after buying an additional 1,210,006 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Citigroup from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Citigroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company's 50 day moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.19. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Top Citigroup Stories

These are some of the C stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A Zacks industry outlook says recovering dealmaking, sustained trading activity and technology investment could support Citigroup’s investment-banking prospects. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Citigroup and BGC

A Zacks industry outlook says recovering dealmaking, sustained trading activity and technology investment could support Citigroup’s investment-banking prospects. Positive Sentiment: Prana Capital Management listed Citigroup among its largest new or increased stock positions in the third quarter, a modest supportive signal of institutional interest; the filing reflects past activity, not necessarily current buying. A $4.3 Billion Fund Just Bought These 3 Stocks

Prana Capital Management listed Citigroup among its largest new or increased stock positions in the third quarter, a modest supportive signal of institutional interest; the filing reflects past activity, not necessarily current buying. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup is weighing a return to banking services in Venezuela and discussing possible sanctions waivers with the U.S. A return could offer business opportunities, but no decision or approval has been reported. Market Chatter: Citigroup Weighs Return to Venezuela Banking, Discusses Sanctions Waivers With US

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc. is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1812 as the City Bank of New York, it has grown into an international banking organization serving individuals, businesses, governments and institutions. The company provides consumer banking and wealth management services, including deposits, lending, credit cards and investment services. For corporate and institutional clients, Citi offers transaction banking, treasury and trade solutions, securities services, investment banking, and markets and financing services.

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