16,543 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. $D Purchased by Juno Financial Group LLC

Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,785.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 519,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 491,574 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,158,920 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,493,741,000 after purchasing an additional 363,610 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 84,502.3% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,735,194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $106,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422,315 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $148,173,000 after purchasing an additional 649,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is currently 77.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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