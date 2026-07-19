167,587 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX Purchased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Little House Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Garrett Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,139,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,952 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth $36,539,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 1,492.9% during the fourth quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230,000 shares of the company's stock worth $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company's stock.

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Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GTX opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 9.29%.The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.23 million. Garrett Motion's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Garrett Motion's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTX

Insider Activity

In other Garrett Motion news, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi sold 17,178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $536,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 124,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,909.70. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sean Deason sold 110,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $3,512,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 261,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,362,754.37. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 213,834 shares of company stock worth $6,918,710 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

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