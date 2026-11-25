Rothschild Investment LLC reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 167,896 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 17.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Axon Enterprise

These are some of the AXON headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: San Angelo approved an $8.8 million contract for police technology upgrades, providing a concrete example of continued demand for Axon’s products. Another report also describes a city council approving an Axon contract. San Angelo approves $8.8M Axon contract City council approves Axon contract

San Angelo approved an $8.8 million contract for police technology upgrades, providing a concrete example of continued demand for Axon’s products. Another report also describes a city council approving an Axon contract. Negative Sentiment: Kirby McInerney said it is continuing an investigation into possible securities-law violations involving Axon or senior management. The notice does not establish wrongdoing, but may add uncertainty for investors. Axon investigation notice

Kirby McInerney said it is continuing an investigation into possible securities-law violations involving Axon or senior management. The notice does not establish wrongdoing, but may add uncertainty for investors. Negative Sentiment: Articles flag rising costs as a risk to margins, while separate coverage notes more cautious analyst views and questions whether Axon’s valuation is high relative to peers. These concerns could weigh on the stock if growth does not translate into stronger profitability. Analysts turn more cautious Axon valuation versus peers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $612.18.

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Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Isaiah Fields sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $488,617.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,264 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,038.80. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 16,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.43, for a total transaction of $9,636,063.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 296,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,590,774.82. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 27,792 shares of company stock worth $15,214,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 3.8%

AXON stock opened at $319.32 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $289.68 and a fifty-two week high of $665.07. The business's 50-day moving average is $392.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $908.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $934.33 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise develops technology and services for public safety agencies. Its products include TASER conducted-energy weapons, body-worn and in-car cameras, and related hardware designed to support law enforcement and other safety professionals. The company also provides cloud-based software for managing digital evidence, records and operational workflows. Its Axon Evidence platform helps agencies store, organize and share video and other evidence, while its broader software offerings include tools for dispatch and records management.

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