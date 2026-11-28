Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,682,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $133,813,000. Celcuity accounts for about 4.8% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 3.43% of Celcuity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELC. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the third quarter worth about $2,044,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celcuity by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celcuity alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CELC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Celcuity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.16. Celcuity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $151.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.30. Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies and diagnostic tools. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Minneapolis, the company uses its CELsignia platform to study signaling activity in living tumor cells and identify abnormalities that may help guide treatment development. Celcuity's lead drug candidate, gedatolisib, is an investigational inhibitor of PI3K and mTOR signaling pathways. The company is evaluating it in clinical trials, including studies for advanced breast cancer.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celcuity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celcuity wasn't on the list.

While Celcuity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report