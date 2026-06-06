168,437 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 168,437 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,383,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 696,104 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,180,912 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $172,658,000 after purchasing an additional 419,596 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Exelixis by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 204,211 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,154 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 3,925 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $198,408.75. Following the sale, the director owned 284,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,375,611.20. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 32,110 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $1,599,399.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 357,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,948.78. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,641. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exelixis from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $52.70 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $610.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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