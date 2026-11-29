Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,688,631 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $60,132,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 3.2% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Asset One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Asset One Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,270 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.18.

Read Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $40.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $17.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a Houston-based midstream energy partnership that gathers, processes, transports, stores and exports energy-related products. Its operations support producers and customers across the natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, refined products and petrochemical industries. The partnership's infrastructure includes pipelines, natural gas processing plants, NGL fractionators, storage facilities and marine terminals. These assets connect production areas with refineries, petrochemical facilities and domestic and international markets, with a significant presence along the U.S. Gulf Coast and in other major energy-producing regions.

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