16,900 Shares in Moody's Corporation $MCO Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,900 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,101,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Moody's by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 5,179.4% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 38,751 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $19,796,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 514,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $262,769,000 after acquiring an additional 143,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moody's by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,768 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,213,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $471.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $465.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody's Corporation has a 12-month low of $402.28 and a 12-month high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 80.35% and a net margin of 34.25%.Moody's's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.500-17.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Moody's's payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Moody's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Moody's this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody's from $590.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody's from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moody's from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody's from $489.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $553.11.

Get Our Latest Report on MCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,098. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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