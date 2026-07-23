17,000 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Purchased by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $198.96 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.50 and a twelve month high of $247.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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