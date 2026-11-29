McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $11,998,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $10,528,191,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,396,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,031,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $75,367,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651,378 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,661,216,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AVGO:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought chip stocks after the holiday, lifting Broadcom along with peers. Articles also point to the company’s potential to benefit as data-center customers adopt custom AI chips, with bullish scenarios calling for substantial AI-revenue growth in 2027. Chip stocks rally in premarket Broadcom and the shift to custom AI chips

Investors bought chip stocks after the holiday, lifting Broadcom along with peers. Articles also point to the company’s potential to benefit as data-center customers adopt custom AI chips, with bullish scenarios calling for substantial AI-revenue growth in 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom’s shares have been under pressure this year despite AI optimism. Reports of Google trimming AI-chip shipments have fueled uncertainty, though some commentary argues the impact may be overstated. Broadcom’s AI revenue outlook

Broadcom’s shares have been under pressure this year despite AI optimism. Reports of Google trimming AI-chip shipments have fueled uncertainty, though some commentary argues the impact may be overstated. Negative Sentiment: Risk-focused coverage points to scrutiny of customer financing and dependence on a limited set of large AI customers. Redburn’s downgrade and David Tepper’s reported sale of Broadcom shares add to concerns about whether growth justifies the stock’s valuation. Why Redburn downgraded Broadcom Tepper sells Broadcom shares

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $311.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. Broadcom's revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. President Capital boosted their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Fox Advisors raised Broadcom to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $505.00 price objective (up from $502.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $525.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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