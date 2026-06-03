1,732,195 Shares in ATI Inc. $ATI Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,732,195 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $198,787,000. Norges Bank owned 1.27% of ATI as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,160 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 282,529 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $6,114,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $6,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 277,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,222,647.23. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $177.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $183.30.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. ATI's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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