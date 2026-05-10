17,352 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Purchased by NWM Advisors LLC

NWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,352 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. United Parcel Service comprises 1.5% of NWM Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $181,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after buying an additional 1,218,432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 94.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,081 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $231,388,000 after buying an additional 1,119,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,724,265 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $561,678,000 after buying an additional 993,461 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $667,109,000 after buying an additional 761,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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