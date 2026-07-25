17,377 Shares in Pentair plc $PNR Purchased by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Pentair by 1,459.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,270,578 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $110,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,122 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $161,754,000 after purchasing an additional 442,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pentair by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $257,700,000 after buying an additional 441,878 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,803 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $66,733,000 after buying an additional 434,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,565,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $160,751,000 after purchasing an additional 428,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Up 1.4%

PNR stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Pentair News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the last 24-36 hours.

No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the last 24-36 hours. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, and Frank R. Cruz’s firm, announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches at Pentair. These notices may add headline risk, but they are investigations rather than filed findings of wrongdoing. Article Title

Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, and Frank R. Cruz’s firm, announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches at Pentair. These notices may add headline risk, but they are investigations rather than filed findings of wrongdoing. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted Pentair’s July earnings reset, including a reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, which helps explain why sentiment has deteriorated. Article Title

One report noted Pentair’s July earnings reset, including a reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, which helps explain why sentiment has deteriorated. Neutral Sentiment: A pre-earnings preview suggested weaker Q2 results due to pool-channel destocking and softer demand, though Flow and Water Solutions were expected to hold up better. Article Title

A pre-earnings preview suggested weaker Q2 results due to pool-channel destocking and softer demand, though Flow and Water Solutions were expected to hold up better. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho also issued a pessimistic forecast for Pentair, adding to bearish expectations around the shares. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pentair from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "underperform" rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here