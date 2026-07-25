173,982 Shares in Enviri Corporation $NVRI Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Enviri as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviri in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enviri by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,127 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Enviri by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 396,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Enviri by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 111,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enviri by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company's stock.

Enviri Stock Performance

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Enviri Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.37 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviri Corporation will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enviri from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Enviri to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviri

In related news, CFO Peter Francis Minan acquired 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $160,410.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,354.50. The trade was a 102.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Enviri Profile

Enviri Inc NYSE: NVRI is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

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