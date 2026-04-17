174,412 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 79.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3,018.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.5%

ELAN stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.88. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

Further Reading

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