Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 1,026.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,488 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 1,747,325 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $87,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 317,284 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 184,170 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 103,046 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,553,629 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $150,461,000 after buying an additional 315,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 88.0% in the second quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 292,601 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $12,389,000 after buying an additional 136,968 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,421,008.80. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $560,626 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is presently 72.19%.

Latest Verizon Communications News

These are some of the VZ news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Verizon is reportedly in talks to acquire fiber broadband provider Fidium for about $6 billion, including debt. The deal could expand its fiber footprint following its expansion with Frontier and support broadband growth. Reuters report on Verizon’s Fidium talks

Verizon is reportedly in talks to acquire fiber broadband provider Fidium for about $6 billion, including debt. The deal could expand its fiber footprint following its expansion with Frontier and support broadband growth. Neutral Sentiment: The acquisition remains under discussion, not finalized; reports say a deal could come within weeks. Investors will likely watch for confirmation and details on financing and expected returns. Report on the potential Fidium acquisition

The acquisition remains under discussion, not finalized; reports say a deal could come within weeks. Investors will likely watch for confirmation and details on financing and expected returns. Negative Sentiment: A roughly $6 billion purchase would be a significant investment for Verizon, which already carries substantial debt. The added cost and integration requirements could weigh on returns if the deal is debt-funded or fiber growth disappoints. Bloomberg report on the potential deal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Arete Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications is a telecommunications company that provides wireless, broadband and communications services, primarily in the United States. Its offerings include mobile voice and data plans, connected devices, fiber-optic internet and fixed wireless broadband. The company also serves businesses and government organizations with services such as networking, cybersecurity, cloud connectivity and Internet of Things solutions. Verizon's consumer services include Fios, its fiber-optic internet and television business, in areas where its network is available.

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