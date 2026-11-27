Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $26,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 593.1% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 116.7% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Weiss Ratings cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $132.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Adrian Hill acquired 844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 65,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,725,532.95. This trade represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $144.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.38). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $560.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. NYSE: MAA is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities. Its properties are primarily conventional multifamily housing, which the company leases to residents and manages through its property operations. MAA focuses on markets across the Sun Belt, with communities in states including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Its portfolio serves residents in a range of metropolitan areas across the southeastern and southwestern United States.

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