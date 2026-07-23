177,500 Shares in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,515,000.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 24,048 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $56.57.

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Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $58.72 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $630.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 64,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $3,476,258.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $161,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 191,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,165,559. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,800 shares of company stock worth $23,333,723. Corporate insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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